TODDLER TIME AT
RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Toddler Time for ages 2-3 will be held Tuesdays, Sept. 6-20 at 10 a.m. at the Rensselaer Library.
Those who attend will read stories and participatwe in activities such as music, finger plays and crafts. For more information, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.
TODDLER TIME AT
THE DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Toddlers, ages 2 and 3 are invited to hear stories, make a craft item and enjoy other activities by attending Toddler Time at the DeMotte Library.
Held each Wednesday, Sept.7-28 at 10 a.m., sessions will last approximately 30 minutes. Registration is required and children attending Toddler Time need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
RICK SHERWOOD DISCUSSES THE MYSTERY OF D.B. COOPER AT WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Wheatfield native Rick Sherwood will be speaking about his involvement in uncovering the alleged identity of D.B. Cooper at the Wheatfield Library on Friday, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.
Sherwood was recently featured on the Netflix series “D.B. Cooper: Where are you?” for his work decoding letters sent from one claiming to be the infamous skyjacker, who has never been officially identified. Sherwood will be offering a question and answer style presentation on D.B. Cooper, his involvement with the proposed suspect Robert Rackstraw, and his investigation and decoding.
More from this section
Those interested in learning more or registering for this event can do so by calling or visiting the Wheatfield Library at (219) 956-3774 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events. Space is limited.
GERI-FIT FITNESS
CLASSES HELD AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Senior adults are invited to attend Geri-Fit at the Rensselaer Library, held the first three Wednesdays in every month.
The dates are Sept. 7, 14 and 21. The program will run from 10-11 a.m. each day.
There is no cost for this program, participants will follow DVD instruction with staff assistance. This is a chair exercise, strength training, muscle building and maintaining class for senior adults. Please bring your water bottle and 2 lb. weights if desired. Stretch bands will be provided.
Registration is required. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
JCPL CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY
JASPER COUNTY — All Jasper County Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day.
ALL JCPL LOCATIONS CLOSED FOR STAFF DEVELOPMENT DAY
JASPER COUNTY — All three locations of the Jasper County Public Library will be closed on Friday, Sept. 9 for staff training. Please visit myjcpl.org for more information.