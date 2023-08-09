RENSSELAER — Farmers contracted with the Pleasant Ridge Grain Elevator through Viterra were notified on Aug. 1 that the elevator will close operations through Oct. 15.
The letter states, “Viterra has made the difficult decision to close operations at Pleasant Ridge after contract obligations are fulfilled.”
The company offers to help find alternative delivery points and lists phone numbers to call for questions or concerns.
Jasper County State Rep. Kendall Culp, who also farms in the county stated, “I’m troubled and concerned over the planned closure of Viterra’s grain elevator at Pleasant Ridge in Jasper County. This only leaves producers with two options to deliver soybeans and three to deliver corn in Jasper County, which is the state’s top corn producing county. Farmers need more marketing options, not less. The timing couldn’t be worse. Closing in the middle of harvest, before the expiration of their lease is unacceptable. I’ve been in contact with facility management and have been assured that they’ll work with customers as they wind down operations. I encourage constituents to contact them with questions or assistance with delivery options.”