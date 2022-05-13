RENSSELAER — With the weather producing summer-like conditions, organizers are planning several events for downtown Rensselaer starting in May.
At Monday’s Rensselaer City Council meeting, council members dealt with a handful of requests to close streets for summer events, including the Prairie Art Council’s Art in the Alley at Filson Park, the Little Cousin Jasper Festival in late summer and the Cylinders and Snacks event along Front Street.
Art in the Alley will be held on Saturday, July 23 on Van Rensselaer and Kellner streets. PAC will utilize Filson Park, which is still in the development stage, for an art market, music and craft areas.
The location was selected because of its proximity to the REN ARTWLK murals along an alley that abuts Janet’s Kitchen and the Rensselaer Republican building.
Rein Bontrager, meanwhile, was on hand at Monday’s meeting to request the closing of Front Street next to the eMbers Venue for cruise-ins on Thursday nights from 5-7:30 p.m. Cruise-ins or Cylinders and Snacks will begin May 26 and continue through the last Thursday in September.
This is the second year for the event, which allows car, motorbike and truck enthusiasts to display their favorite modes of transportation to other enthusiasts. Bontrager said as many as 35 vehicles are on display any given week, with an average of 12 or more on most nights.
“I felt that we have enough car culture to do that here,” Bontrager said of the cruise-ins.
The event gives cruisers a chance for fellowship while maybe grabbing a bite to eat at one of the many food establishments in the downtown area.
“We have a usual crew that comes, but we get car enthusiasts from other communities as well,” he said. “We do get several spectators.”
Bontrager said he cycles in a number of his prized possessions, including two VW Bugs and the newest addition to his collection, a 911 Porsche.
“After 40 years of dreaming,” Bontrager said, “I finally got one.”
Modern vehicles blend with hots rods, motorcycles and vintage vehicles at the cruise-ins, Bontrager added. The event is similar in style to those held at Crown Point and DeMotte.
“We pull a lot of people from the surrounding areas and counties also,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
The city approved Little Cousin Jasper Festival Committee member Pat Fox’s request to close streets around the courthouse for this summer’s event, which is scheduled for Sept. 9-11. The festival will feature craft and food booths, kids’ games, the King and Queen contest, music and a car show that will present a $1,000 cash prize for best of show, Fox said.