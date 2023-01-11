Brick street makoever

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

A project to flatten Harrison and Van Rensselaer streets while maintaining the use of bricks could begin in May.

RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer has turned the corner on its brick street project in the downtown district.

Jerry Lockridge, project coordinator for the city’s street department, told city council members Monday that the engineering firm Kimley-Horn of Indianapolis has completed 75% of the design work needed for the project.

