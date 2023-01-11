RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer has turned the corner on its brick street project in the downtown district.
Jerry Lockridge, project coordinator for the city’s street department, told city council members Monday that the engineering firm Kimley-Horn of Indianapolis has completed 75% of the design work needed for the project.
He hopes work on the brick road at Van Rensselaer Street in front of city hall can begin in May.
“Once we get (the plans), we will set up a meeting with the engineers and go through them internally,” Lockridge said. “We will have all the (city) superintendents look through them as well. Things are moving along with the project.”
The city received a $1.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration to make infrastructure improvements on Van Rensselaer and Harrison streets last July. The grant, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan, is designed to help boost tourism in the downtown district.
Both streets are covered with bricks that were put in place in the early 1900s and those bricks show severe wear. The roads also have holes in spots where the bricks have sunk further into the ground underneath.
The city will use the funds to build new sidewalks, pedestrian/bicycle paths, improve American With Disabilities (ADA) access, stormwater improvements, new lighting, new trash receptacles and renovated brick streets on both Van Rensselaer and Harrison roadways, which is at the heart of the project.
The project also coincides with the city’s need to replace water and sewer lines along Van Rensselaer Street to the post office.
The EDA investment will be matched with $795,300 in local funds and is expected to create 50 jobs, retain 69 jobs and generate $200,000 in private investments, according to estimates provided to the EDA as part of the grant application process.
The city’s match for the brick street project will come from a separate allotment of $1.3 million made possible by the American Rescue Plan.
The city hopes to tackle Washington Street in the future as well once the approved project is complete. That project will feature decorative lighting, planters and new sidewalks.
Funding for the Van Rensselaer/Harrison project comes from the EDA’s $240 million competitive American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation program. EDA awarded $510 million in grants to all 50 states and territories in 2021 with the hope to accelerate the recovery of communities that rely on travel, tourism and outdoor recreation sectors.
The city is also planning to erect a water tower near the I-65/State Road 114 interchange and Lockridge said bids on that project will be opened at a special Board of Works meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. in the City Hall Chambers.
In other news, Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Kenny Haun said Gov. Eric Holcomb plans to pour $24 million into a regional training concept for firefighters throughout the state. Rensselaer will likely be one community that could benefit, Haun added.
The governor’s initiative will include expanding current training facilities and building new ones. That could mean expanding Rensselaer’s site near the fire station on State Road 114, but Haun said he will know more once he hears word on how the money will be used.
The city council also approved the electric department’s need to seek quotes on a new 3/4 ton pickup truck. The new truck will replace a 2008 Dodge pickup, said superintendent Lenny Larson of the electric department.
Funds have been budgeted for the department to buy a new truck, Larson added.