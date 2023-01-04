RENSSELAER — Jeff Phillips is used to serving residents within the city of Rensselaer.
A former member of the city’s police department, Phillips served as police chief from 2000-17.
Serving as Republican Party Chairman since 2018 has also given Phillips, a lifetime resident of Rensselaer, a unique perspective on state, county and city elections.
So on the first day an individual can file a declaration of candidacy with a county election board, Phillips, 60, announced he will seek the position of mayor.
“I’ve always had it in the back of my mind that I can do a good job as mayor,” said Phillips just minutes after filling out paperwork at the county clerk’s office on Wednesday, Jan. 4. “Obviously when you run for office, you think you can make a difference in the lives of the people who live, work and play in the city of Rensselaer.”
Retired as Navy chief from the Navy Reserves, Phillips served 25 years in the reserves. He and his wife of 32 years, Kris, are the parents of three grown sons, all Rensselaer Central High School graduates.
Kris is planning to retire from her position with the city’s street department this year and will be alongside her husband while he campaigns for mayor.
“With her retiring,” Phillips said of his wife, “it just seemed like a natural fit for me to run for the position.
“I think people understand the type of leader I’ve been in the past and it will probably carry over into the mayor’s office if I get elected,” Phillips said, adding that he was approached by a number of people to run for the position.
Phillips currently works as a construction analyst with the Indiana-Illinois-Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting (FFC) and has rubbed elbows with many area city and county officials in ensuring work opportunities for skills craftworkers on numerous construction projects.
“I keep up to date on all the things that I can,” Phillips said, “I have a job where I get to read contracts and work with contractors. If we do have projects like that nothing is going to surprise me and contractors aren’t going to surprise me when we do deal with a contract.
“I get to go around to counties, cities and I’ve been at a lot of their board of works meetings and their council meetings so I can see how some things are run well and some things could use some guidance.”
Phillips also has several elected officials on speed dial.
“That’s what’s nice about being the chairman of the Republican Party, we have contacts that can improve our cooperation with the county and our state-elected officials, for sure, and federal-elected officials. All of those people have my cell phone number and I have theirs. I have lunch with Senator (Mike) Braun tomorrow,” he said.
Phillips was joined at Wednesday’s first day to declare for a city election by Rick Comingore, who will run for the 4th Ward council seat currently filled by Ernest Watson; Noelle Weishaar, who will run for a second term as the 2nd Ward council member; Kevin Armold, who will look to fill the 1st Ward council seat once Bill Hollerman retires in 2024; Russ Overton, who will seek another term on the council as an At Large candidate; and George Cover, who will seek another term on the council for 3rd Ward.
All are familiar faces to Phillips, who is expected to face current Mayor Steve Wood in the next General Election.
“I’ve known the council after working with many of them in the past,” Phillips said. “I’m looking forward to working with them in the future if I am elected mayor.”