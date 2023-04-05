JASPER COUNTY — A person who had been reported missing from Kentucky was involved in a two-vehicle crash near the 210-mile maker in Jasper County on Friday, March 31.
According to the Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a crash on the northbound lane of I-65 at a location approximately five miles south of the Rensselaer exit.
They reported that the driver of a 2015 Honda Accord was traveling northbound when, for an unknown reason, left the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. The driver managed to spin back into the roadway and into the path of a semi-tractor trailer.
While the crash was being investigate, troopers determined that the drive of the Honda had been reported missing from Allen County, Kentucky. The report was made on March 29.
The driver of the Honda was transported to Franciscan Health Rensselaer by Remington EMS for examination of non-life threatening injuries. The semi driver was not injured.
The missing person’s family has been notified, police said. ISP were assisted at the scene by the Rensselaer Fire Department, Jasper County EMS and Farney’s Towning of Remington.