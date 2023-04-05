Two-vehicle crash

A person reported missing in Kentucky was involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-65 near Rensselaer last week.

JASPER COUNTY — A person who had been reported missing from Kentucky was involved in a two-vehicle crash near the 210-mile maker in Jasper County on Friday, March 31.

According to the Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a crash on the northbound lane of I-65 at a location approximately five miles south of the Rensselaer exit.

