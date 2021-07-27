RENSSELAER — Over 100 kids in grades 3 through freshmen participated in the annual Bomber football camp last week. Directed by Rensselaer Central football coach Chris Meeks, his staff snd 2021 players, the camp gave kids a chance to work on their fundamentals and fine-tune their skill levels. The camp was held on the RCHS practice field and varsity field from July 19-23. The younger kids — grades 3-6 — performed under flag football rules, while the
older kids in grades 6-8 and incoming freshmen played in shoulder pads and helmets.