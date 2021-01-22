The Lawyer’s Title Building at 209 W. Washington Street has a long history in downtown Rensselaer. The original building may go back to 1881, but a fire in the 1920’s altered the building in what was then the Ellis Opera House.
According to my notes, it has also housed Ben Fendig’s Shoe Store, Porter’s Men’s Clothing Store, Homer Hendrikson’s Grocery, John Michael’s Grocery Store, and the JC Penney Store, then a JC Penney Catalog Store was next door.
The building was purchased by Scott Lucero from the Grow and Hoover families in 1995. In 1997, construction began by totally gutting the building, and it has been renovated inside and out.
According to Scott’s research, the commercial site goes back to 1836 when Rensselaer was known as Newton. This location and building have such a lengthy histories, it deserves a column of its own. This story, however, is focusing on JC Penneys.
A December 13, 2020 photo entry on the Jasper County Historical Society’s Facebook page has caused me to write about this well-known building. Kevin Bachman, in his Facebook comment, believed the Jasper County Historical Society’s Sunday Night Mystery photo depicted the location of the old opera house. He was our historian.
However most remembered the building as JC Penney. Anita Risner mentioned, “It was an asset to our community.”
Penneys was in business in Rensselaer for 63 years. Nancy Nagel thinks of JC Penney as a friendly store.
Several mentioned the wonderful staff that Penney’s had. Tina Cain White said “Uncle Deb Matthews worked there.” She said he died in 2020 at age 102 years.
Kathy Troyer Wilcox recalls Deb, along with others: Marcia Murphy Sinks, Paula Schleman and Joy Crowder. Kathy thought it “Felt like family.” The interior was described by many Facebook entries. Nancy Mitchell Herdrich thought of the high ceiling fans and the upstairs office.
“The stairs made a special sound,” according to Amy Sipkema. She loved looking for her mother downstairs from the upstairs. Jody Robinson Knoth loved the staircase too.
I can attest to the sound of the old set of stairs. Scott Lucero lead me on a tour down those original Penneys’ stairs, they did sound creaky. They were just like my stairs at home I suggested.
However, Amy Sipkema has a remarkable memory; she recalls a dark creepy storage area where the shoes were kept. That was the only somewhat negative comment. It is funny. Old buildings sometimes do have unusual nooks and crannies in them.
Angie Smith remarked that the upstairs was small at the rear of the store, while Karen Dinger saw the upstairs was for younger children’s clothing. She included a photo of herself with her brother taken in the small upstairs. Amy Sipkema referred to the photos taken on a table with rug covered arm rests. Lori Ann shared three photographs of she and her siblings showing in two cases those blue rug covered arm rests.
Pam Arnott Woodworth took her children to Penneys for photos, as did Melanie Turner Rusk said she had her picture taken there and took her babies there for photographs too. Susan Brown Mason declared her picture was taken there in the late 70’s. Kelly Ann saw Santa Claus there.
In the front of the store along where the narrow windows are still present today, was the Penneys’ business office. Scott Lucero’s office is there today, but not as narrow as the old office was. Carole Beaver reminded me of the systems they had to send money and layaways from the sales counters up to the business office.
Lucero said initially there was a wire with clips and a manual pulley system to take money up to the office, and then later, there was a pneumatic air tube to carry those items back and forth. It must have saved a lot of steps for the clerks.
Susan Brown Mason worked there as seasonal help while a senior in high school. She was proud to say she received 15% off all of her purchases. Susan spent much of her paychecks on Penney’s merchandise. Vicki Wortley Nagel said her mother worked there at the holidays.
Marilyn Hart alluded to the fact that JC Penneys had great fabrics and patterns. She made her own school clothes. A remarkable shopping story was shared by Linda Cover. She and her husband George had been busy opening their Dairy Queen store in 1977, so on Christmas Eve that year, she purchased all of her Christmas presents at JC Penney.
Yes, there are many hidden stories to be found in our downtown areas of Jasper County communities. I would love to hear more of those stories.
