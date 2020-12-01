WHEATFIELD — Theft of items from the solar project jobsite on County Rd. 550 West, north of SR 10, was reported to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 28, 2019. Following an extensive investigation by the sheriff’s office with assistance from the Indy Metro Pawn Unit, an arrest warrant was issued on March 10 through the Jasper County Superior Court.
Matthew L. Crockett, 33, of Fortville, Indiana, was arrested on Nov. 24, and charged with two felony counts of theft, including a charge as having a prior conviction for theft or conversion. Crockett was incarcerated in the Jasper County Detention Center.
Through the investigation, officers determined Crockett had pawned some of the stolen items, which included a UTV and power tools from the site, at Indianapolis area pawn shops.
Crockett faces charges of theft where value of property is between $750 and $50k (Level 6 felony) and theft when the defendant has a prior conviction for either theft or conversion (Level 6 felony).
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.