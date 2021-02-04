RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Care Center, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, recently named Kristen Patz as executive director.
Patz recently served as executive director for Miller’s Merry Manor in Wabash, Indiana. Prior to that, she completed her administrator-in-training program. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work and was drawn to senior care after working as a social worker in a nursing home for four years.
“I love the seniors’ perspective on life and being able to help care for them,” Patz shared.
Originally from Etna Green, Patz currently resides in West Lafayette with her husband, Brandt, and their three children – 11-year-old Ethan, 7-year-old Caroline and 5-year-old Brennan.
Rensselaer Care Center, located at 1309 E. Grace St., is one of 15 skilled nursing facilities in Indiana managed by Life Care Centers of America.
Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states.
For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com.