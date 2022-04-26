INDIANAPOLIS — Rensselaer Central senior Lizzie Parrish has been named a 2022 Indiana Academic All-Star by the Indiana Association of School Principals.
Parrish is one of 40 students selected from a field of 227 nominees from Indiana’s 680-plus private and public schools. An all-star distinction recognizes seniors who excel in the classroom first and foremost, but who also are actively involved in their school and communities and take on leadership roles in those activities.
Now in its 36th year, the academic all-star program includes 40 high school seniors from throughout Indiana and an additional 50 other students who were recognized as Academic All-Star Regional Honorees.
Besides the Indiana Association of School Principals, the program is also provided with support by DePauw University and Purdue University, along with corporate partner Inter-State Studios.
The program salutes academic excellence in the same manner that student athletes traditionally are honored. By providing a showcase for academically talented seniors, the sponsoring organizations hope to accomplish the following objectives:
• Give academic achievement the prestige it deserves; • Motivate students to recognize the value of academic excellence;
• Provide students with an incentive for academic achievement, and …
• Promote a positive image of Indiana’s young people.
Each public and private high school accredited by the Indiana Department of Education may nominate one senior for consideration as an academic all-star. From these nominees, a selection committee chose the regional winners (representing five regions in Indiana) and the 40 Indiana Academic All-Stars.
Selection of the school’s nominee is based upon the following considerations:
• Student transcript, with a focus on Advanced Placement, Dual Credit, International Baccalaureate, and Advanced College Placement classes taken/grades received.
• Academic achievements and honors, academic courses and academic extracurricular activities.
• Other extracurricular activities, community service and leadership qualities.
Locally, the following students were named 2022 Regional Academic All-Stars:
• Richard Paul Davis, Twin Lakes High School, Monticello
• Parker F. Smith, North White Middle/High School, Monon
• Hobart Kennedy Tolen, Benton Central Jr/Sr High School, Oxford
• Hunter Wood, Kouts Middle/Sr. High School, Kouts