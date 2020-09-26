JASPER COUNTY — The Parr Post Office building’s rough edges are being smoothed out thanks to a restoration project designed to save the structure at the Jasper County Fairgrounds.
Nature has been unkind to the building, which was moved from Parr to the fairgrounds in the late 1960s. Most of the boards were rotted from moisture settling under the structure and exterior side walls and the side door also showed signs of age.
But work in recent weeks have helped preserve the building. The restoration project, mostly funded by the Vera Randolph family, is being performed by Vision Ag of Rensselaer and Revel Design of Indianapolis.
The inside floors and walls as well as all outside siding have been replaced. The new siding has been painted and work is currently under way to replace window frames.
The project also calls for replacement doors on the side, front and back of the building and a small platform will be built in front. Vera Randolph, who served as postmaster of the Parr Post Office for 30 years, would place a chair in front of the building as she waited for visitors.
A new historic sign noting Randolph’s work as postmaster (currently the sign says “postmistress”) will also be installed.
For those who remember Vera Randolph, call the Jasper County Historical Society with your stories so that the society can include them with a photo of the renovated building.
Randolph’s grandson, Tyke Randolph, provided a letter to the historical society recently, heralding the county’s decision to save the post office building. Over the winter, a discussion was raised on whether to build a replica of the building since it had fallen into disrepair due to rain and wind.
“It has been fun to see the recent interest in the renovation of the Parr Post Office and hear some of the stories from people who grew up there,” Tyke Randolph said. “My father, Joe Randolph, grew up in Parr and graduated from Fair Oaks High School. When he joined the Navy during WWII my mother, Mildred Randolph Young, lived with grandpa Rack and grandma Vera Randolph. My parents lived in Parr for about 10 years after the war, and my two sisters, Sue and Candy, and I were born while they lived there. I was around four years old when we moved to Lafayette, but I spent every summer from the day school was out until the day before it started in Parr with my grandparents.”
Tyke said he would continue to spend his summers in Parr even after his grandpa Rack passed away and grandma Vera moved into the home of his great-grandparents located on the eastern edge of Parr. The home was located across the road from Bill, Lashia and Marsha Stephenson.
“My earliest memories are going to the post office with grandma Vera, going with her to hang the mail and getting a drink from the sulphur well pump by the elevator,” Tyke recalled. “As I grew older, she would let me run to pick up the mail bag that the Monon Railroad would throw out as it roared through Parr. Bill Alexander and I would place pennies on the track before the train came through and occasionally we would be able to find the flattened pennies after it went through.”
Tyke added his favorite childhood memories revolved around his days in Parr. “To this day, I consider it home,” he said.
The Randolph family were notified of the Parr Post Office’s need for repairs after Tyke’s nephew, Joe, stopped by the fairgrounds with his family a couple of years ago. Joe noticed a sign asking for donations to restore the post office.
Joe reached out to county historian Judy Kanne, who told him that no money had been donated to maintain the building. The Randolph family decided to provide some funding of their own.
“We donated materials and Kim (DeWees of Vision Ag) donated labor to restore the post office,” Tyke said. “Kim’s men replaced flooring joists, flooring and inside walls. They did a great job!”
Even with interior improvements, the Randolph family was shocked when word got around that the building was too far gone to restore and the historical society had decided to replace it with a replica.
“We definitely were not okay with that. It seems a lot of people weren’t,” Tyke said. “A conference call was made. Judy, Kim, Joe, myself and a number of board members were on the call. They were gracious enough to listen to our concerns and commitment to restoring the post office to as close as reasonably possible, and, as you know, reversed their decision and the restoration is on.”
Tyke, who told his nephew stories of growing up in Parr next to Rick Brunton and Jim Bresnahan and their families, also encouraged people who remember the post office and Vera to jot down their stories to be placed in a scrapbook inside the building when it is finished.
“Also, if you’d like to donate to the renovation you can send it to Judy at the historical society and mark it Parr Post Office,” he added.
“Mom and I are the last of the Parr Randolphs. The rest are residing in the Weston Cemetery, and we will one day also. So we might be gone, but we’ll still be around.”