RENSSELAER — Parks for People recently announced Phase 3 of its extensive plan to upgrade Rensselaer’s city parks.
Phase 1 and 2 included the formation of Foundation Park at the old Monnett Elementary School grounds and construction of Blacker Fields at Brookside Park.
Foundation Park features exercise stations and new shelters as well as a paved walking path through the park. Staddon Field also received upgrades on and off the field.
Foundation will also be home to the youth soccer league with fields tucked in one corner of the park.
Blacker Fields has three new youth baseball/softball fields with a concession stand in the middle. A new shelter was also built near the fields.
“It’s exciting to see stuff coming together with the details and things along those lines,” said Parks for People project coordinator Stace Pickering. “We couldn’t have done it if we didn’t have local help, from the local donors to local contractors. Pretty much everything you see in the parks is local. In-kind donations, contractors donating time … It’s just great to see the community support come out and make everything possible.”
The new phase will include:
• 6 covered soccer benches for soccer fields at the newly minted Foundation Park.
• 2 more exercise stations at Foundation Park.
• A commemorative park sign for donors at Foundation Park.
• A new 9-hole disc golf course at Brookside Park complete with beginner and advance tees.
• Renovated basketball court at Brookside Park which will include new basketball goals and asphalt playing surface.
• The formation of Trailhead #3 at Brookside to make a connection between Potawatomi and Foundation parks.
• Additions to Blacker Fields at Brookside, including player benches, fan bleachers, outfield wind screens, portable pitching mounds, flag pole, top dressing for infields, sponsors/field signs and renovations to existing north restrooms.
Pickering said the Parks for People group might have enough money left over from Phase 3 to do a Phase 4.
“There’s been talk,” he said. “There’s still some funds available. We’re getting down to the end. We’re trying to figure out a priority list.”
If you would like to donate to the Parks projects, contact the Jasper Newton Foundation at 866-5899.