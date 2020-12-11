RENSSELAER — Prairie Arts Council’s is pleased to present its final exhibition of the year, "Celebrating Women & Photography."
The following link — https://youtu.be/aIRvQN6k7dQ — to the YouTube video of the exhibition if you are unable to visit the gallery (more on this below). The show runs Dec. 8 through Jan. 7, 2021.
Due to the pandemic, several changes had to be made from the original exhibition prospectus. Bu the PAC is pleased to present this themed exhibition in the Lilian Fendig Gallery, "Celebrating Women & Photography," inspired by the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote, with an emphasis on the medium of photography.
Congratulations to the award winners selected by juror, Brienne Hooker:
Celebrating Women Award Winners:
Best of Show, $100 and complementary PAC Membership for 2022
LORI MURPHY “With Love” Photography on Metal Installation
Jurors Choice Awards, three awards at $50 each
1. JENNA RULE “Not Just a Pussy Cat” Digitally Altered Photography
2.ANNE KINGMA “Holding On” Photography
3. BONNIE ZIMMER “And Now She’s 99…” Photo Montage
Honorable Mentions, 6 awards at $25 each
1.Nevaeh Ohlund “Anticipation” Photography
2.Nevaeh Ohlund “No Regrets” Photography
3. Lori Murphy “ Drive to Win” Photography
4. Barb Lucas “Rose at Turkey Run” Photography
5. Lana Zimmer “Power Women Series” Photo Grouping
6.Claudia Pletting “Dr. Love” Black & White Photography
JUROR’S RECOGNITION: MERIT AWARD (gold seal)
ELIZABETH HARROLLE “Whippin’ Up Some Love” Photography
JUDY KANNE “Facing 80” Photograph with poem
LEIGH LITTIKEN “The Malawi Pad Project” iPhone photo
To fill the gallery and continue our focus on photography, the PAC exhibition committee also invited several current and former PAC board members who have a passion for photography to share some of their favorite photographs also in the gallery.
Due to COVID safety precautions, if you would like to visit the Lilian Fendig Gallery for a private viewing of the show, you must make an appointment. Simply email pacrensselaer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance and we will get back to you to confirm your appointment. Preferred times to visit are Tuesdays, Thursdays noon to 4 p.m. or Saturday noon to 2 p.m., but other times may be arranged.