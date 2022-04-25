(The Prairie Arts Council provided the following information as it prepares for a busy spring/summer.)
Art Camp Returns!
Arts Workshops for All Ages: July 18-22
Prairie Arts Council is bringing back one of its most popular summer programs, ARTCAMP 2.0. PAC will offer over 40 arts workshops in the Rensselaer and Wheatfield areas for families and individuals of all ages, from preschool to senior citizens. Pottery, painting, drawing, tie-dye, jewelry and much more will be offered. Registration opens May 1. Members receive a 10% discount. Schedule is attached to this email. If you have any questions email us at ArtCamp@PrairieArtsCouncil.org
Art in the Alley’s Art & Vintage Market
Filson Park, July 23
Calling all artists, fine crafters, vintage vendors, gardeners, and artisan foodies. We will be seeking vendors for our upcoming market to be held downtown Rensselaer in conjunction with our Art In the Alley Festival. Prospectus will be posted on the PAC website in May. Application deadline July 1.
Musicians Wanted!
Rensselaer Farmer’s Market, Saturdays at 8 a.m.
This year the Prairie Arts Council is sponsoring local musicians at this year’s Saturday Farmer’s Market on the Courthouse lawn. Music sets will run from 8-11 a.m. on Saturdays in the Summer and Fall of 2022. Any singers, soloists, or bands can apply. Email us at music@PrairieArtsCouncil.org
CALENDAR
Spring Quarter
April 19—June
5th Annual PAC Member Show, Fending Gallery
June 16—July 7
Selections from PAC Permanent Collection, Fending Gallery
Summer Quarter
July 18-22
ARTCAMP 2.0 & Mural Week
July 23
Art in the Alley, Art Market, Music, & Crafts, Filson Park
July 29-August 26
“Homecoming” featuring local artists, Fending Gallery
September 1-30
“Celebrations” featuring JCAL artists, Fending Gallery
September 10
Rock the Arts, wine and music, Carpenter Creek
Volunteer Opportunities
If you wish to volunteer, please contact us at Volunteers@PrairieArtsCouncil.org
Alternative School Committee — Our Alternative School Art Program is looking for volunteers to help schedule art teachers at our local schools. This program has a positive effect on these students and volunteers are needed for this program to continue.
Art in the Alley Committee — Next meeting is Monday the 25th at 4:30 p.m. in the Fendig Gallery. All members are welcome to attend. Volunteers to assist in July with ARTCAMP, mural week and Art in the Alley are greatly appreciated.