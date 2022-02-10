RENSSELAER — A wine label art contest, sponsored by the Prairie Arts Council and Carpenter Creek Cellars, will be held this spring.
This is the ninth year of the contest. It is open to PAC members and art teachers and the winning artwork will appear on this year’s Carpenter Creek Cellars annual strawberry wine like in past years.
The winner will also receive a framed print of the finished win label featuring the artwork.
The deadline to submit your entry is April 5 at 4 p.m. The artwork must be delivered to the PAC office in Rensselaer and artists will be notified of a jury selection on May 1.
The Rock the Arts Festival will be held at Carpenter Creek Cellars in September.
For more information, email pacerensselaer@gmail.com or leave a voice mail at (219) 866-5278 with your questions.
5th annual PAC member show coming this spring
RENSSELAER — The Prairie Arts Council’s fifth annual member show will be held April 19-June 10.
PAC invites current member artists of all ages to submit up to two works of art for the art show. All 2D and 3D media are welcome within the specifications listed on the art show form.
PAC will be hold two events: a May open house and a closing reception. Artists will be allowed to take their work home after the closing reception on June 10.
The purpose of the show is to give PAC artists of all ages, working in all media, an annual opportunity to exhibit their original art in a professional setting, the Lilian Fendig Gallery. The gallery sits on the top floor of the Carnegie Center.
The theme will be open with an emphasis on exhibiting the very best original art created in the past three years.
Delivery of the artwork can be made on Tuesday, April 12 from 12-4 p.m. and Thursday, April 14 from 2-6 p.m. Other arrangements can be made by emailing pacrensselaer@gmail.com. Work must be received no later than Thursday, April 14 by 6 p.m.
PAC will accept in-person deliver of artwork, application and entry fee of $5 at the Carnegie Center. PAC membership must be current for 2022 and you may renew or become a new member at this time.
Your membership status will be verified upon delivery of artwork.
The exhibition will be held at the gallery from April 19-June 10 during gallery hours or by special appointment by emailing 48 hours in advance at pacrensselaer@gmail.com. Visitors must follow current COVID guidelines, including wearing a mask and distancing in the gallery.
The closing reception and award ceremony will be held Friday, June 10 from 6:30-8 p.m., with awards to be presented at 7 p.m. Artwork will be released to artists at 8 p.m.
Throughout the duration of the show, visitors will be encouraged to vote for their favorite work of art. The top three artists will be given a complementary PAC membership for 2023.