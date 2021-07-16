LAFAYETTE — The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) recently announced it has awarded $3,038,223 to 380 non-profits around the state through its Fiscal Year 2022 Regional Initiative Grant Program (RIG).
The Tippecanoe Arts Federation (TAF), a regional arts partner of the IAC, will administer $192,960 in funding from the RIG program to 33 non-profits in the region. These 33 grants will be for arts programming and operational support over the next year.
Locally, the Prairie Arts Council in Jasper County received $5,913 in arts operating support. Five non-profits in Tippecanoe County – including the Indiana Fiddlers’ Gathering, Lafayette Citizens Band, Lafayette Master Chorale, Robert and Elle Haan Museum of Indiana Art and the Wabash Valley Youth Symphony — received in excess of $30,000 in Level I Arts Operating Support money.
Benton County’s Prairie Preservation Guild was also rewarded $6,935 in funding.
“The projects and organizations that are receiving funding have major positive impacts on the cultural, economic, and educational climate of Indiana,” said Alberta Barker, Chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. "The Commission is impressed at the work being done around the state and is excited to support investment in Hoosier communities."
The IAC also awarded $1,000 merit awards to 52 organizations across the state to recognize their innovation and dedication to providing public benefit during the pandemic. The Kokomo Civic Theatre received a Merit Award.
In Arts Program Support, the Pulaski County Tribe received $4,850 from the IAC and will receive funds from the Arts Trust, which is supported by donations from the sale of “Celebrate the Arts” license plates. The Tribe group was selected based on exemplary commitment to community, education, economy and health.
“From the smallest rural communities to the largest cities, we see arts and creativity improving quality of life and driving economic development, and this funding will support the projects and organizations around the state at the heart of this progress," said Lewis Ricci, IAC Executive Director. "It is an honor to support work that is strengthening the fabric of Indiana communities."