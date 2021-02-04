RENSSELAER — The Prairie Arts Council is partnering with Carpenter Creek Cellars Winery in Remington to sponsor at wine label design contest ahead of the Rock The Arts Festival this summer.
The arts festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, and Carpenter Creek Cellars will again create a new edition of its popular strawberry wine. Sales of the wine will be donated to PAC by the winery.
The contest to create an original wine label artwork for the ninth edition of the strawberry wine is open to PAC member artists of all ages. Entries must be received at the PAC office on or before April 1.
The competition is free and offered only to current PAC member artists but new members are always welcome. Go to prairieartscouncil.net to subscribe or renew your membership.
Requirements include:
• You may use any colorful art medium, including but not limited to colored pencil, paint, pastels, collage, printmaking, digital design, stitchery, embroidery, etc.
• Artwork must be in color.
• Finished art must be a two-dimensional of original art, measuring exactly 4 inches high and 2 3/4 inches wide. Leave at least a 1 inch margin around all edges.
• Your original design and theme should include a focus on a musical and/or art them that is uplifting and inspirational. Other images may be included.
• Each artist may submit one, two or three entrees.
• Original artwork may be mailed or hand-delivered to the PAC office.
PAC will keep those who participate informed of the wine release in June and details of the arts festival will also be released this summer.