RENSSELAER — Brown’s Garden & Floral Shoppe has new owners.
An iconic business in Rensselaer for over 40 years, Brown’s owners Bill and Deb Brown have decided to retire, selling the business to Parker Balvich and Noah Ahler, who own BA Lawn Care LLC in Rensselaer.
The business, located at 925 W. Clark St. (State Road 114) across from Dollar General, officially changed hands on April 9.
“It has been our distinct pleasure to serve the Rensselaer community for the last 44 years,” the Browns said in a letter to the community. “We have always tried to be good stewards of the land and landscape. We sincerely appreciate all the loyal customers who have supported us through these years for your floral, garden and landscape needs.”
Balvich and Ahler — the “B” and the “A” in BA Lawn Care — said they will continue to provide many of the same needs as new store owners. They credit the Browns for making Rensselaer a welcoming community.
“The business’s success is attributed to Bill and Deb’s dedication, persistence and creativity,” they said. “Customers have always been welcomed by either Bill or Deb in the shop. While they were readily available to the public, countless hours were also put into the business behind the scenes. They worked tirelessly to provide the community with the sharpest landscaping, lawn maintenance, vibrant flowers and floral arrangements.”
BA Lawn Care has been available to Rensselaer customers and other communities for just under a year. It provides mulching, bush trimming, edging, leaf removal, lawn rolling with an industrial roller and more.
The business also does landscape maintenance for residential and commercial properties.
Balvich and Ahler, who are both native to Rensselaer and Rensselaer Central High School graduates, said the transition of ownership has been seamless.
“Bill and Deb have been incredibly welcoming over the past several months …,” they said in an open letter to the community. “They have been the greatest educators and role models, and we are grateful for their encouragement moving forward with the business. BA Lawn Care LLC is committed to uphold the same values that the Browns have instilled … We are thrilled for this opportunity and look forward to serving our community.”
The business can be reached at 219-866-8735 or visit the website at www.brownsgardenshoppe.com.