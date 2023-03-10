A 33-year commitment

Ag/NR educator Bryan Overstreet (left), who was named Certified Crop Advisor of the Year in 2018, has been employed at ag businesses and organizations in the area for over 33 years.

JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Ag and Natural Resources Educatior Bryan Overstreet will be tackling a new role within Purdue Extension this April.

Overstreet, who has been an educator with the county since 2005, has been hired as the Soil Conservation Coordinator for Northern Indiana. He will be working with Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Natural Resources Conservation Services, Extension officers and farmers across the northern half of the state to promote soil conservation and soil health.

