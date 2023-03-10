JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Ag and Natural Resources Educatior Bryan Overstreet will be tackling a new role within Purdue Extension this April.
Overstreet, who has been an educator with the county since 2005, has been hired as the Soil Conservation Coordinator for Northern Indiana. He will be working with Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Natural Resources Conservation Services, Extension officers and farmers across the northern half of the state to promote soil conservation and soil health.
“As a trained agronomist, I am excited to focus my work on soil conservation,” Overstreet said.
Overstreet’s last day at the Jasper County Extension Office will be Friday, March 31. An open house to recognize his contributions to the county will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 and the public is invited to share their stories and remembrances with Overstreet, who first arrived in the county 33 years ago.
He first worked as a crop specialist for the Jasper County Co-op at Pleasant Ridge outside Rensselaer, where he learned the county, farms and farmers by delivering starter fertilizer across the county.
“For the next five years,” Overstreet said in his extension newsletter for March, “I worked with farms across the county on their crop inputs from seed, fertilizer and herbicides.”
In the spring of 1990, he transferred to the Ade Elevator in Newton County where he worked in sales and later became the branch manager overseeing the grain, petroleum and agronomy divisions.
He returned to to the workforce in Jasper County in 2005, joining the Purdue Extension Office as the agriculture/natural resources educator.
Overstreet was first encouraged to give ag education a try by his grandfather.
“… But after helping with the eighth-grade class of ag students in high school, I knew that in the classroom was not the place for me,” he said. “Extension gave me that chance to educate the homeowner, farmers, landowners and the citizens of Jasper County. It also has given me the opportunity to work with great people and organizations across the county.”
Overstreet said he has also enjoyed his time with other employees in the county office and area farmers.
“Working with farmers and homeowners to help them with problems they are trying to figure out has been the most rewarding,” he said.
He was also a member of the county’s plan commission, which was one of the most interesting parts of his job.
“Working on ordinances for renewable energy, large animal farms and planning for the future of Jasper County had its challenges, but I hope I left it better than I found it,” he said.
Overstreet said he will remain tied to the area, “but just in a different role.”