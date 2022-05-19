So much has changed in our lives in the last couple of years and there are many questions about what the future holds. When facing trials and uncertainty in life it is easy to allow those trials to become all-consuming. When dwelled upon, these concerns can lead us down the path of anxiety and discouragement.
We all lack hope from time to time but we are all looking for it. There are many places we turn for hope when life gets hard. Sometimes we turn to hobbies or entertainment. Sometimes we turn to work. Sometimes we turn to money and possessions. The sad reality is that none of these things bring lasting hope. But what exactly is hope?
True biblical hope is not just wishful thinking. It is not just an attitude of “I hope I get this job” or “I hope the weather is nice next week.” Biblical hope is a confident belief in what you know is true even if it doesn’t feel or seem like it is true. Hope is not found by
focusing on our circumstances. Hope is found by focusing on the God who is greater than our circumstances.
True hope is based on the unchanging and eternal promises of God. Romans 15:13 teaches us about this kind of hope. It says, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”
The first thing this verse teaches us is that God is the God of hope. He is the exclusive source of hope so anytime we look anywhere else for hope we will come up empty-handed. The verse also explains how we receive that hope when it says, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him.”
True and lasting joy, peace, and hope come when you choose to trust in God. It comes when you see all the trouble in the world and you turn to God and say “Lord I trust you. I don’t understand everything that is happening but I still trust you because I believe you are trustworthy.”
When you choose to trust God in the midst of trouble you can experience true hope.
According to our verse, as you choose to trust in God the result is “that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” This isn’t just a little bit of hope, this is an overflowing hope. An abundant hope. The well of God’s hope is infinite. It will never run out.
Hope comes from God and you will experience this hope as you trust in the character and promises of God. So how much of this kind of hope have you experienced in the last 30 days? Are you consistently experiencing hope or do you more often experience anxiety and discouragement? If you are struggling with anxiety and discouragement then turn to God today and trust in Him. He alone is fully trustworthy and the well of his hope will never run out.