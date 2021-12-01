RENSSELAER — A 1,200-mile trip to Columbia Falls, Maine, awaited truck driver Dan Shergen Monday morning.
Shergen, of LaPorte, climbed into a semi truck donated by his employer, ACV Enviro of Rensselaer, its tank filled with gas donated by Ceres Solutions of Rensselaer and pulling a trailer donated by Moore Trucking of Rensselaer.
His mission: To pick up 1,200-1,400 wreaths as part of the Daughters of the American Revolution Rensselaer chapter’s Wreaths Across America event. Columbia Falls is the national headquarters for the Wreaths Across America and the wreaths Rensselaer purchased through business and individual donations will be placed on military veterans’ grave sites at various city and township cemeteries later this month.
Over 800 of the wreaths, which cost $15 each, will be laid at Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer. Another 200-plus will be placed on grave sites at Memory Gardens in Rensselaer, with the rest to decorate grave sites at smaller cemeteries in Barkley Township.
Last year, DAR members and volunteers placed 140 wreaths at a handful of cemeteries, but that number ballooned to over 1,000 thanks to sponsors and the popularity of the Wreaths Across America program.
Designed to “Remember the Fallen, Honor those who Serve and Teach our children the value of Freedom,” Wreaths Across America will be held Saturday, Dec. 18 at more than 1,600 locations across the country.
Those who wish to volunteer their time to lay wreaths at Rensselaer cemeteries are asked to contact the DAR.
Rhonda Kennedy of the DAR said fellow member Cindy Stath spearheads the wreaths program in Rensselaer. Last year, COVID concerns forced a small group to place wreaths at designated cemeteries. This year, the DAR hopes to hold a brief ceremony before distributing wreaths on Dec. 18.
On hand Monday to watch Shergen — a former Marine — begin his trip were DAR members, Rensselaer American Legion and VFW representatives, Brian Moore of Moore Trucking, Craig Standish of ACV Enviro — a waste management company — and Jasper County Commissioner Kendell Culp.
“We’re happy to be a part of this,” Culp told the small group on Monday. “The commissioners are very supportive of our local veterans.”
Shergen is expected to return with a trailer-full of wreaths later this week.