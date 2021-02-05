RENSSELAER — The Indiana State Fire Marshall and Marion Township/Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department are investigating a fatal house fire that occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 4569 Lakeside Dr. in Rensselaer.
Fire crews received the alarm at 2:49 a.m. and arrived to find a fully involved house fire. During a search, firefighters found a person inside the home who had perished as a result of the fire.
Winds may have contributed to the quick spread of the fire. No working smoke detectors could be found also, said RVFD fire chief Kenny Haun.
Assisting with the fire were Keener fire, Wheatfield fire, Jasper County Sheriff, Jasper County Coroner and the Indiana State Fire Marshall.
Identification of the deceased will come from the Jasper County Coroner’s office pending notification of family.
“The loss of life is tragic in any instance and we are saddened to lose one of our community members. This is our community, our homes, and our family and a fire loss hits us hard. I am proud of the efforts of our firefighters and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time” Haun said.