DELPHI – Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established an official memorial fund to honor Carroll County Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt.
Rainey and Northcutt were killed Jan. 29 in a vehicle crash while responding to assist a Rossville town deputy marshal. Rainey was on duty at the time of the crash, while Northcutt was on a ride-along and off duty at the time of the crash.
The foundation has been designated by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office as the official fundraiser to accept monetary donations on behalf of both families. Anyone who is wishing to donate can visit the 1st Financial Bank in Delphi.
There are two separate foundations established, and those donations will go directly to the families of Rainey and Northcutt.
Donations can also be made by visiting the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation. Donations on this website can be made by PayPal.