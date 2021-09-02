Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus, 2 because through Christ Jesus the law of the Spirit who gives life has set youfree from the law of sin and death. 3 For what the law was powerless to do because it was weakened by the flesh, God did by sending his own Son in the likeness of sinful flesh to be a sin offering. And so he condemned sin in the flesh, 4 in order that the righteous requirement of the law might be fully met in us, who do not live according to the flesh but according to the Spirit. Romans 8:1-4
No condemnation for those who are ‘in’ Christ words. I just love those words!
When I am connected to Christ by His infinite love and grace, I am not condemned for the words I spoke hastily last week. I am not condemned for my immature and selfish actions I took not only as a teenager, young adult or even older adult, but also just yesterday. I am not condemned for my lying tongue and angry, hateful thoughts. I am not condemned for my lack of superior time management and not always choosing to act as I should. I am not condemned for my insecurities, my frailties, nor my failures. I am not condemned for my impatience or struggle to forgive and forget the wrongs others have done to me. I am not condemned for judging others and not loving and accepting them more. I am not condemned for the sins handed down to me by my ancestors for wrong thinking and actions based on opinions and desires. I am not condemned for living in the flesh (seeking what I want, how I want it, and when I want it so it feels or seems the best to me). I am not condemned for not walking by faith in the Spirit (trusting and loving God the Father, Son and Spirit to lead me, guide me, protect me, provide and care for me so that I do not worry and fret and stew) and not by sight of the things on earth, i.e. the flesh. Jesus only says to me, “Neither do I condemn you. Go and sin no more.” No one could stand and judge anyone rightfully or correctly with Jesus the Truth standing right there. They could not judge and He would not judge (yet) so He said for all of us to go and sin no more. Go and sin no more as you live and walk with Him, staying and remaining in His will and His ways. Go and love others and God with patience and humility and forgiveness and forgetfulness and hope and perseverance. You are loved. Go and sin no more.