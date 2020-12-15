RENSSELAER — The ceremony might be canceled, but the mission of Wreaths Across America in Jasper County still remains.
Local spokesperson and Daughters of the American Revolution member Cindy Stath of Rensselaer’s Wreaths campaign said wreaths will be placed a veterans’ graves on Saturday, Dec. 19 as scheduled.
“The most important message is that wreaths will be placed, period,” she said. “We feel a ceremony is important, too, but placing those wreaths to honor our veterans is our mission. It’s just won’t happen with the pomp and circumstance as before.”
DAR members and volunteers will lay 40 wreaths at their first stop at Smith Cemetery in Rensselaer on Saturday morning. They will then move on to five other cemeteries in Barkley Township to lay nearly 100 more.
Organizers hoped to have a local band perform and local dignitaries say a few words during a ceremony to kick off the campaign at Smith Cemetery. But the National Wreaths Across America organization said most local events will be canceled due to COVID-19.
“The decision to amend this year’s traditional wreath laying was not made lightly and have gone great lengths to address public safety while maintaining the best interests of families whose loved ones are interred there,” organizers of the event said in a press release last week.
Donations helped make the local program possible, Stath said. The Jasper Newton Foundation chipped in $500 to kick off the campaign and more money poured in over the past few weeks.
“We’re extremely grateful to the sponsors who contributed to the program,” Stath said. “It’s heartwarming to see how people responded. We’ve still got people contacting me asking if we still need money.”
The DAR plans to meet after the holidays to decide if it wants to continue the Wreaths Across America in 2021.
“There are 2,500 communities throughout the nation involved in Wreaths Across America,” Stath said.
Stath added that if anyone would like to partner with her on starting their own Wreaths program, she would be willing help.
“If someone from, let’s say, the DeMotte Cemetery wants to do something, I can help them get started,” she said. “We just don’t have the people to do it for the whole county.”
A decision on whether to cancel the national event was not a popular one with President Donald Trump, who ordered on his Twitter page that the event go as scheduled.
“I have reversed the ridiculous decision to cancel Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery,” he tweeted on Dec. 3. “It will now go on!”
Organizers later agreed to have the event, laying wreaths on grave sites on Sunday, Dec. 13 under new safety precautions. Families were asked to bring a family pass, a face mask and a government-issued ID to get into the Arlington National Cemetery.
The wreaths measure 22 inches in diameter and feature a red ribbon on many with POW markers. There are various distinctions on other wreaths.
Smith Cemetery was selected to kick off the project because it has the only Revolutionary War patriot from the county buried there. Soldier George Moore’s grave features a William Henry Harrison Chapter of the Indiana Sons of the American Revolution marker, which was dedicated in October of last year.