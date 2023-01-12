HEBRON — Starting this month Northwestern Indiana Telephone Co. (NITCO) begins a major construction project bringing high-speed internet service using fiber to over 1,000 homes in Town of Hebron.
Residents will be able to order service with speeds up to 1000Mbps and enjoy NITCO’s other services, including NITCO TV, NITCO Wifi+ and optional NITCO voice lines with new internet and landline pricing available.
Construction crews will be starting in the Park Place subdivision with Crest Knoll and Park Ridge to follow. NITCO continues to expand its high-speed fiber broadband network throughout its service area located in Porter, Jasper, Newton, and Lake counties.
Over 6,000 homes and businesses in the NITCO service area now have gigabit internet capability and there are more to come in 2023. Internet service from NITCO is available with early promotional pricing starting at $29.95 and no installation fee.
NITCO recently completed its first gigabit community in Newton County by adding fiber infrastructure to 625 homes in the Town of Morocco. Existing customers are being converted in Morocco to the new high-speed capability and more new customers are being added to the NITCO family every day.
In Jasper County, the 86 households of Country Haven Estates and Briarwood Estates now have access to NITCO high speed fiber broadband with the project completed by NITCO earlier this year.
In the town of DeMotte, NITCO will soon announce major construction projects for that community as the company continues to upgrade its service and bring gigabit capable fiber infrastructure to the town.
NITCO Senior Vice President Tom Carroll, project manager Don Schoenbeck and plant superintendent Gary Gray met with Hebron town officials in November to provide information on the fiber project and inform the town council of the size and scope of the construction.
The town council was supportive and encouraged NITCO to move forward with the network construction.
“High-speed internet is the backbone of modern life in the 21st century. We are excited to bring fiber internet to NWI and look forward to what our future together brings. Expanding and delivering high-speed, low-cost internet using NITCO’s new fiber-based service is the company’s goal. Fiber to the home is the best technology to manage customer network demands with increased performance, and higher speeds. Fiber internet is future proof providing: more bandwidth, greater reliability, future flexibility, and cost efficiency for both business and residential customers. Residents will see great benefit to the service as the internet speeds increase and new services can be added, such as NITCO TV, NITCO Wifi+, and for many home, and business voice solutions,” stated a release from the company.
To learn more about the project, or to receive regular construction updates, please visit our Facebook page, or call our customer service team 219-996-2981.
Should you have any questions or wish to find out where NITCO fiber homes are located please feel free to contact our customer service team at 219-996-2981 or email them at csr@nitco.com. You can also visit www.nitco.com