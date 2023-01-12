NITCO Fiber

HEBRON — Starting this month Northwestern Indiana Telephone Co. (NITCO) begins a major construction project bringing high-speed internet service using fiber to over 1,000 homes in Town of Hebron.

Residents will be able to order service with speeds up to 1000Mbps and enjoy NITCO’s other services, including NITCO TV, NITCO Wifi+ and optional NITCO voice lines with new internet and landline pricing available.

