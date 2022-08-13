MOROCCO — Northwestern Indiana Telephone Co. (NITCO) announced this week that the new Gigabit Fiber network in the Town of Morocco is open for business.
NITCO construction crews have completed the installation of the new fiber network and created the first Gigabit community in Newton County. The nine phases of the fiber construction were built on time and under budget.
Local NITCO installation crews are now ready to convert current customers to the new fiber service and install NITCO’s gigabit capable fiber broadband for new customers.
To celebrate this new cutting-edge infrastructure NITCO is having a party and ribbon-cutting on Thursday, Aug. 25 from 4–7 p.m. in Recher Park in Morocco.
“Join your neighbors, NITCO construction crews, town and county officials, family and friends for the short ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. and then have a hot dog, chips and refreshments with entertainment free for all that attend,” NITCO said in a press release. “Balloons for the kids, too!”
Currently, NITCO serves 125 customers in Morocco with its cable, voice and internet service. The construction of the new fiber network extends throughout the town and was built to serve over 600+ homes and businesses. Current customers should contact NITCO to confirm switching to NITCO fiber from the existing NITCO cable system and have a fiber drop brought to their home.
Residents who do not currently have NITCO service can sign up now and a fiber drop will also be constructed to their home at no charge.
NITCO is offering a special price for fiber service to both existing and new customers: $29.95 per month for Gigabit for the first 12 months.
Should you have any questions please feel free to visit the NITCO website for more information at www.nitco.com or contact our Infinitely Friendlier Customer Service Team at 219-866-7101.