MOROCCO — Northwestern Indiana Telephone Co. (NITCO) announced in February that it will build a high-speed fiber broadband network in the Town of Morocco.
NITCO construction crews are now working in the town and constructing the first gigabit community in Newton County. There are nine phases to the fiber build and crews will be working in various phases over the next two to three months.
Local residents will see the crews near their homes and places of business as they work to upgrade the current cable system to high-speed fiber.
NITCO senior executives met in February with the Morocco’s plan commission and announced the project.The commission showed support for the project and encouraged NITCO to move forward with the network construction.
Currently, NITCO serves 125 Morocco customers with its cable, voice and internet service. The construction of the new fiber network will extend throughout the town and serve over 460 homes and businesses. Current customers should contact NITCO to confirm switching to NITCO fiber from the existing NITCO cable system and have a fiber drop brought to their home.
Residents who do not currently have NITCO service can sign up now and a fiber drop will also be constructed to their home at no charge. NITCO is offering a special price for fiber service to both existing and new customers, $29.95 per month for gigabit for the first 12 months.
For more information, visit the NITCO website at www.nitco.com or contact its Infinitely Friendlier Customer Service Team at 219-866-7101.