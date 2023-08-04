JASPER COUNTY — The Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) announced in mid-July that two Indiana-based solar projects — Indiana Crossroads in White County and Dunns Bridge Solar I in Jasper County — are online and operational.
The projects are meant to produce more cost-effective, cleaner energy to homes and businesses across Indiana.
“The addition of our first solar parks to our electric generating portfolio represent meaningful investments in the state of Indiana and a direct benefit to our customers,” said NIPSCO president Mike Hooper. “These completed projects are a crucial step in advancing our long-term energy transition plan, providing sustainable, reliable and cost-effective energy now and into the future.”
Indiana Crossroads Solar is a 200-megawatt (MW) facility located in White County, Ind., which was developed and constructed by EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA). Indiana Crossroads Solar is expected to be an economic boon to the state and to White County, bringing $2.6 million in Economic Development Agreement funds that are available for the county to use for priority projects and other special projects.
The solar park is also expected to contribute more than $42 million in property tax payments over the 35-year life of the project, helping to reduce the property tax burden on other families and businesses in White County.
Dunns Bridge I Solar is a 265 MW facility located in Jasper County near NIPSCO’s R.M. Schahfer Generating Station, which is expected to be retired in 2025. This facility is the first of a two-part solar project. Dunns Bridge II, located in Jasper and Starke counties and currently under construction, is expected to produce 435 MW of solar paired with 75 MW of battery storage.
Dunns Bridge I & II are expected to generate approximately $59 million in additional tax revenue for Jasper and Starke counties over the life of the facility. Learn more about Dunns Bridge I & II at www.DunnsBridgeSolar.com.
Both the Dunns Bridge I and Indiana Crossroads solar projects are partially funded through tax equity investments. By using a tax equity investor that is currently able to utilize the tax benefits more efficiently, along with utilizing tax benefits afforded under the Inflation Reduction Act, NIPSCO is able to provide electricity to customers at a lower cost versus traditional ownership of the projects.
NIPSCO said in a press release that it evaluates the most efficient use of tax benefits on a project-by-project basis.
“NIPSCO’s electric generation transition toward a more balanced and reliable portfolio – including its plans to retire all its remaining coal-fired units – is driven by real-world data and economics derived from Indiana’s Integrated Resource Plan process and subsequent request for proposals (RFPs),” NIPSCO officials said. “NIPSCO has also performed ongoing analysis of current market conditions and changes in market rules, which support NIPSCO’s current generation transition path.”
The company plans to be coal-free by 2028, driving a reduction in carbon emissions by more than 90% by 2030, compared to a 2005 baseline.
NIPSCO’s in-service wind projects are also performing well, the company said, and 100 percent of the excess power sales and renewable energy credit (REC) sales from these existing renewable projects and existing generation fleet currently goes back to customers, which is nearly $60 million since 2021, according to NIPSCO estimates.
Renewable Project Profile List
The list of projects below was selected following a comprehensive review of bids submitted through all-source RFP processes, and they represent projects that are currently operational or under construction.
• Rosewater Wind Farm – 102 MW of wind, located in White County, Indiana (Complete)
• Jordan Creek Wind – 400 MW of wind, located in Benton and Warren counties, Indiana (Complete)
• Indiana Crossroads I Wind – 300 MW of wind, located in White County, Indiana (Complete)
• Dunns Bridge Solar I – 265 MW of solar, located in Jasper County, Indiana (Complete)
• Indiana Crossroads Solar – 200 MW of solar, located in White County, Indiana (Complete)
• Indiana Crossroads II Wind – 204 MW of wind, located in White County, Indiana (2023 expected completion date)
• Dunns Bridge Solar II – 435 MW of solar and 75 MW of battery storage, located in Jasper and Starke counties, Indiana (2024 expected completion date)
• Cavalry Solar – 200 MW of solar and 60 MW of battery storage, located in White County, Indiana (2024 expected completion date)
• Fairbanks Solar – 250 MW of solar, located in Sullivan County, Indiana (2025 expected completion date)