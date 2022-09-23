Schahfer Generating Plant

A virtual public meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Central regarding the closure of NIPSCO's ash pond.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

MERRILLVILLE – NIPSCO plans to begin work, following approval from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), to close three coal ash ponds at the company’s R.M. Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield.

The approval process includes the opportunity for public comment.

