RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Central School Corporation was forced to abandon in-person for remote learning at the high school this week due to nine new positive cases involving students.
The school will close for two weeks and won’t open again until after the holiday break on Jan. 4.
“The high school had a rough week last week,” RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig said. “Between positive cases and close contacts, in-person instruction was not working very well.”
From Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, the corporation reported 14 new cases overall in the school’s four buildings. Here is the breakdown:
Students — 9 at the high school, 1 at the middle school.
Staff — 2 at the high school, 1 at the middle school.
Teachers — 1 at the Primary School.
Those nine students at the high school came into contact with many more prior to testing positive, said RCSC superintendent Curtis Craig, forcing school officials to make the decision to shutter operations at RCHS for the time being.
In-person learning will continue as normal at the middle school and the Van Elementary and Primary schools.
In all, there have been 40 positive COVID cases within the corporation, including 30 students (20 at the high school). Eight staff members at the four schools and two teachers — one middle school, one Primary School — have tested positive.
This is the first time the corporation has closed one of its buildings due to COVID cases since last March. RCSC had not experienced any closings or delays since reopening the schools in August.
While high school students will work remotely from home, student/athletes will be able to practice and participate in sports such as basketball, swimming and wrestling at RCHS. Craig said games and meets will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
“Each activity is evaluated independently,” Craig said. “The goal is always to provide the maximum opportunity for our students while maintain safety. The high school was not able to continue in-person instruction because of people being out as close contacts or positive. Some sports have also had to cancel for the same reason. However, we are not seeing transmission at school, either in the classroom or among athletic teams. If student athletes are able to participate, the thought is that the benefits of participation outweigh the risks.
“As always, RCSC follows the guidance of the Jasper County Health Department as to which activities are safe.”
Grab and Go meals
Grab and Go Meal Pickup will be available on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 providing five breakfasts and five lunches for each Rensselaer HIGH SCHOOL student who registers. There is no charge for this service.