Spangler, Cannon earn
recognition at Albion
ALBION, Mich. — Grant Spangler of Rensselaer was recently named an Albion College Fellows for his academic performance at the college at the end of the fall 2022 semester.
A Rensselaer Central High School graduate, Spangler is majoring in history. He is the son of Michael Spangler and Cristine Spangler of Rensselaer.
DeMotte student Tara Cannon was named to the Albion College Dean’s List. Cannon is a first-year student at Albion College, having graduated from Kankakee Valley last spring.
Hudson completes
Trine University degree
ANGOLA — Michael Hudson of Hebron completed requirements for a degree from Trine University at the end of the Fall 2022 semester.
Hudson earned a degree in Electrical Engineering at Trine.
