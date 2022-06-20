Alex Riley of Hebron performs at Carnegie Hall
NORTH MANCHESTER — Members of the Manchester University A Cappella choir were among those selected to perform "A Family Portrait" at Carnegie Hall on Memorial Day.
The performance on the New York stage received a standing ovation.
Alex Riley of Hebron was among the singers. Riley majors in Criminology and Psychology at Manchester.
MU Professor Debra Lynn was invited to conduct her oratorio based on a collection of a family's letters from the Civil War era -- a fitting tribute to the solemn holiday.
With campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Ind., Manchester provides vibrant and transformative student experiences. Learn more at www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.
Manchester University respects the infinite worth of every individual and graduates persons of ability and conviction who draw upon their education and faith to lead principled, productive, and compassionate lives that improve the human condition.
Emma Fase receives white coat
ANGOLA — Trine University welcomed its newest Doctor of Physical Therapy class at a special ceremony on May 20.
During the White Coat Ceremony, 39 members of the Trine University Doctor of Physical Therapy Class of 2024 received their white coats, symbolizing their entry into the physical therapy profession.
Emma Fase of DeMotte was among the students who received white coats.
Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate's, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences. Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 37 intercollegiate sports, 27 of which compete in NCAA Division III. Its golf program includes the university-owned 18-hole championship Zollner Golf Course. Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (www.ncahigherlearningcommission.org), Trine operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit, Michigan, and Phoenix, Arizona, and programs available worldwide through TrineOnline.