AREA STUDENTS NAMED TO DEAN’S LIST AT THE UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MILWAUKEE
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The following individuals from your area have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2022 semester.
Catherine Sadler of DeMotte, an undergraduate student in the School of Arts, earned a spot on the list.
Abigail Kozyra Awarded
Degree from Miami University
OXFORD, Ohio — Abigail Kozyra of Rensselaer was among more than 3,700 students from Miami University who received degrees during the in-person spring commencement May 14-15, 2022.
Kozyra graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biology.
Students named to Trine University President’s List
ANGOLA, Indiana — Trine University students were named to the President’s List for the Spring 2022 term.
Locally, Renee Conner of Francesville and Cameron VanderMolen of Rensselaer earned spots on the list.
To earn President’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.
