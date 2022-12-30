COMBAT COFFEE AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY
WHEATFIELD — Community veterans are invited to join the Wheatfield Library on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. for an opportunity of fellowship and obtaining resources in an effort to build a strong network among area vets.
Combat Coffee is a group created by a vet and is a casual environment in which veterans can connect through coffee, conversation, and camaraderie. Registration is requested, but not required.
Contact the Wheatfield Library at 219-956-3774 with any questions.
JANUARY BOOK DISCUSSIONS AT JASPER COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARIES
JASPER COUNTY — DeMotte Bookies will be meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. to discuss the book Educated by Tara Westover.
Wheatfield’s Adult Book Discussion will be meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. to discuss the book The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi. Refreshments will be provided.
Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will meet at the Wheatfield Library on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. to cover the book When Stars Go Dark by Paula McLain.
The Jasper County Men’s Book Group will be gathering at the Rensselaer Library on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. to discuss reader recommendations. The group was created for men, but anyone may join.
Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Group will be meeting Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. and will be discussing Dandelion Wine by Ray Bradbury.
If you would like to join or have any questions, please contact your local library.
READ FOR ALL THE FEELS IN 2023 WITH OUR JCPL BEANSTACK WINTER READING PROGRAM
JASPER COUNTY — It’s time to Read for All the Feels with the Jasper County Library’s Beanstack themed all-ages reading program.
This year’s theme is all about looking ahead to the future-to the new year, new normal, new resolutions, and all the feelings that come with it.
All the Feels encourages readers of all ages to feel, experience, and dive into how reading enlivens our emotions-all while earning badges on a virtual bingo card.
Every time you use your library card to check out a book, ebook, audiobook or magazine between Jan. 1 and Feb. 25, you can enter your name to win a prize or log it onto Beanstack.
Each JCPL Location will have weekly prizes and a grand prize at the end.
The grand prize drawing will be on Monday, Feb. 27.
For more information please visit myjcpl.org/beanstack.
GERI-FIT FITNESS CLASSES HELD AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Senior adults are invited to attend our Geri-Fit at the Rensselaer Library, held the first three Wednesdays in every month. Join the library on Jan. 4, 11, and 18 at 10-11 a,m. each day.
There is no cost for this program, participants will follow DVD instruction with staff assistance. This is a chair exercise, strength training, muscle building and maintaining class for senior adults. Please bring your water bottle and 2-pound weights, if desired. Stretch bands will be provided.
Registration is required. Contact the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 to reserve your spot or register online at www.myjcpl.org/events.
LEARN SEWING MACHINE BASICS AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library on Tuesdays, Jan. 3-17 at 6-7:30 p.m. each day as Judy Chernowsky shows you how to use a sewing machine safely and fix common household items.
Class is free, some lessons may require attendee to bring items.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting myjcpl.org/events.
STORY TIME AT
RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Story Time will be held at the Rensselaer Library for ages 3-5 on Tuesdays, Jan. 3-17 at 10 a.m.
Children and their caregivers are welcome to join us for stories, activities, and crafts.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events.