JASPER COUNTY — The “on” switch has been flipped for the Jasper County Emergency Medical Services with the start of the new year.
In a historic move, Jasper County officials recently approved the creation of an EMS service to serve all county residents. Both the council and commissioners have been in discussions to create an EMS service for over two years.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said former commissioner Kendell Culp, who will attend his first General Assembly session as the District 16 state representative next week. “It looks like we’re here.”
It’s a project that Culp has been hoping to complete before moving to the Indiana Statehouse. He was elected to fill Doug Gutwein’s District 16 seat in November and has helped his replacement on the board — Jeff DeYoung of DeMotte — ease into his seat.
At a special commissioner meeting on Dec. 27, 2023 contracts for Wheatfield Township EMS and Keener Township EMS were approved to service the northern end and bids for a new EMS ambulance garage in Rensselaer were opened.
The commissioners approved a bid of over $1.4 million from Titan Construction of Rensselaer to erect a three-bay facility for Jasper County EMS, which will be directed by Dave Ferris. The new garage will service communities from County Road 400 North (Fair Oaks/Gifford) south to the county line in Remington.
Titan offered the only bid to build the facility on county property to the west of the Jasper County Animal Control building. The engineering firm proposed two projects: a two-bay facility or a three-bay design and the commissioners chose the latter.
The bid does not include site work, which will be needed to prepare the new building. There are buried remains of the old county home where the foundation for the garage will be placed.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring.
The Jasper County EMS Facebook page posted the following response to news that it can begin servicing the county: On Friday, Dec. 31, the state EMS commission granted our certifications to begin serving the citizens of Jasper County. We officially began service at midnight, Dec. 31. We will serve all residents from 400 North clear to the southern county line. We will have a truck staffed in Rensselaer that is ALS (paramedic), then a truck in Remingtons staffed with a BLS (EMT) crew with a paramedic in a chase vehicle.”
The approval of the construction bid was one of the final decisions for longtime commissioner Dick Maxwell, who announced last winter that his eighth term would be his final one. He served the county for 32 straight years, leaving as the second longest tenured commissioner in state history.
Meanwhile, Phoenix Paramedic Solutions of Lafayette, which has provided ambulance service in Rensselaer and parts of central Jasper County for over a decade, plans to go out of business soon, Culp said.