INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center recently unveiled the new world-class Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion and plans for its future use.
The century old swine barn and public safety center at the Indiana State Fairgrounds underwent a $50 million dollar renovation through the last 18-months and will host its first event at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.
Built first and foremost as a Best-in-Class Livestock facility, the new building will also be a modern, flexible multi-purpose and multi-use facility with the ability to host a wide variety of events throughout the year. Specifically, the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion was designed to host indoor track and field events.
A portable 200-meter, banked track will be installed annually to host local, regional, national and international events. The new building is already slated to host the 2025 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships.
State Fairgrounds leadership announced today a new partnership with the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center and the USA Track & Field organization to host track & field events throughout the year.
“The opening of this world-class facility in Indianapolis is a significant milestone which underlines the immense commitment by the state of Indiana to the sport of track and field”, said Max Siegel, CEO, USA Track & Field. “The pavilion will not only serve as a field for numerous national and prestigious events but, during the winter months, will transform into a national-standard indoor track. Moreover, it will serve as a hub for camps of all levels, coaching education clinics, and a center for athletes training at all levels to nurture talent and promote excellence in track and field. This multi-use facility will be an active part of our community here in Indianapolis, where we are proud to be based.”
The Swine Barn at the Indiana State Fair has showcased the best Indiana has to offer for 100 years. Originally opening in 1923, this iconic building has hosted generations of Hoosiers making memories and building traditions. Champions have been selected, purple banners have been won, and countless 4-H members have learned the value of hard work.
The new pavilion is a 196,000 square foot facility with 118,000 square feet of show floor, a 14,000 square foot north lobby, 80,000 square feet of clear-span space in the center of the building, with 25-foot ceiling height and complete restoration of the historic 1923 north façade.
“Agriculture is the only economy in the world that touches every person on this planet because it centers on food. Having a facility at the Indiana State Fairgrounds where we celebrate agriculture, not just a couple weeks in the summer, but year round creates tremendous opportunity for ushering in the next generation of innovation while paying deep respect to the traditions and legacies that made this facility and this place possible,” said Mitch Frazier, Indiana State Fair Commission Chairman.
Also announced today for future use of the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, the new facility has won the bid to host the nation’s largest swine show, The Exposition, produced by the National Swine Registry in 2024 and 2025. “We are thrilled to bring our event to this new facility in Indianapolis. The Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion will be a great host for our exhibitors and guests, and will be truly one of the best livestock pavilions in the country.” Said Matt Claeys, National Swine Registry CEO.
The Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion will play an important role in the State Fairgrounds economic impact and job creation. The State Fairgrounds currently has an annual direct economic impact of nearly $200 million dollars and employs over 1,100 hoosiers. “The new facility pays homage to our important agriculture past while at the same time launching the Indiana state fair and Indiana into the future,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers.
The facility will be unveiled to the public during the 2023 Indiana State Fair, which returns for 18 days beginning Friday, July 28 through Sunday, Aug. 20.
Additional information can be found by visiting the State Fairgrounds media center photo gallery at www.IndianaStateFair.com or the facility website at www.fallcreekpavilion.com/