The Indiana State Fairgrounds’ Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion received a $50 million makeover ahead of the state fair, which begins July 28 and runs through Aug. 20.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center recently unveiled the new world-class Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion and plans for its future use.

The century old swine barn and public safety center at the Indiana State Fairgrounds underwent a $50 million dollar renovation through the last 18-months and will host its first event at the 2023 Indiana State Fair.

