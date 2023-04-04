LAFAYETTE – John G. Cotter, MD, MPH, and Katelyn Boone, FNP-C, have joined Franciscan Physician Network Infectious Disease Lafayette.
The two form a health care provider team focused on treating patients with a variety of infectious diseases. Their office is located at Suite 220, 3920 St. Francis Way, Lafayette.
Board-certified in infectious disease, Dr. Cotter also has served as director of the Comprehensive Care and Infectious Diseases Clinic and hospital epidemiologist at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Vermont. He is widely published in professional medical journals and has lectured on a variety of infectious diseases and related topics.
Dr. Cotter received his undergraduate degree from Purdue University and earned his medical degree from Memorial University of Newfoundland. He completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Massachusetts. He also completed fellowships at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (infectious disease) and Mayo Clinic (transplant infection disease).
He has held a variety of clinical and academic appointments with Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, Dartmouth Medical School Mayo Medical School/Clinic, Tufts University and the University of Illinois College of Medicine.
A board certified family nurse practitioner, Boone specializes in infectious diseases. Her clinical interests include tuberculosis, transplant infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance, bloodstream infections and HIV/AIDS.
Boone received her undergraduate degree in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University in Indiana and earned her master’s degree in nursing from the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Cotter or Katelyn Boone, call (765) 428-5950.
Franciscan Physician Network is a division of the Mishawaka, Indiana-based Franciscan Alliance. To learn more about network primary and specialty care services in western Indiana, visit FranciscanDocs.org.
Locally, Franciscan Physician Network has offices in Lafayette, West Lafayette, Crawfordsville, Rensselaer, Monticello and Logansport.