WHEATFIELD — Last week, artists came to Wheatfield and painted four murals to brighten the plain walls and give the town some new character as part of the RenArtWalk that was held in Rensselaer.

Suzi Howard, a member of the Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce said local artist Doris Myers came to the chamber to talk about public art in the town and suggested murals. She said the Chamber formed a small 3-person committee to see what they could do. She said she had known Myers since she was a small child and was eager to help her with the project.

