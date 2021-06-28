RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Urban Forestry Council has elected Rick Williams as a new board member.
Williams, a 1970 graduate of Rensselaer Central High School, has served on the Rensselaer City Council for 16 years and is a current member of the Rensselaer Park Board.
Williams helped with the planting of 30 trees in Jasper County Foundation Park on June 11. He was joined by 13 other individuals in planting the trees.
The trees were purchased from a grant written by the Rensselaer Urban Forestry Council for Community and Urban Forestry Assistance.
The grant was announced earlier this year by the Indiana Department of Resources.
The council met the criteria by planting trees to restore the city’s diminished community canopy, enhancing the urban forest by planting large trees when appropriate to maximize the benefits, increasing property values around the park, offering year-round enjoyment and enhancing the quality of life in the community.
Additional trees will be planted in the park at a later date.
Supporting the planting project is a donation from Jasper County REMC Community Fund. The donation provided watering bags, stakes and wraps.
Newly-planted trees require a minimum of one inch of rain per week or five gallons of water per inch of tree diameter measured six inches above root crown.
Watering slowly allows the root system to soak up the moisture.
Three years of watering is recommended to ensure the trees survival. In addition to watering, survival depends on protection, especially in park trees. Park trees are susceptible to vandalization and need deer protection, so the donation is a vital part in the trees’ survival.
Watering is done by City of Rensselaer employees.
The trees planted by the Rensselaer Urban Forestry Council in Potawatomi, Brookside, Columbia and Jasper Newton Foundation parks improve the area with shade and beauty, providing a psychological benefit and intrinsic value for families and children improving their quality of life.