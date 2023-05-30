Recently, I visited the Monticello Fire Department, which is the only paid, full-time fire department in House District 16, and these firefighters double as paramedics and provide ambulance services to the city of Monticello, several townships and parts of neighboring Carroll County. While this department, and many others across the state, provide critical services, it's clear that stable funding for EMS and fire service continues to be a struggle for many counties. That's why I supported legislation this session to expand opportunities for counties to address their needs.
Under current law, only counties that provide EMS for all local units in the county and pay 100% of the costs to provide those services can adopt an EMS local income tax, which can go up to .2%. To help more counties, like White County, direct stable funding to local EMS service, I authored legislation, which was ultimately included in House Enrolled Act 1454 and signed into law by the governor, to remove this high bar and allow any county to adopt an EMS local income tax, which could help with staffing and equipment needs. Under the new law, the maximum rate remains unchanged, and the revenue must be used solely for the purposes of covering EMS costs.
We also stepped up to provide more stable funding options for our fire service, including career and volunteer firefighters. In Indiana, fire departments are primarily funded by township governments through property and income taxes. About 65% of firefighters in the U.S. are volunteers, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Unfortunately, local department budgets remain tight as staffing issues and other needs continue to increase. The lack of a steady funding source means volunteer departments often host pancake breakfasts and fish fries to help pay for equipment and other items.
Fortunately, the new law also gives counties opportunities to better support their fire service. Counties can adopt a resolution for one or more township fire departments, volunteer fire departments, or fire districts and territories to receive up to .05% of their public safety local income tax. This can be a great local option for sustainable funding and I hope more counties consider it.
Another policy change creates separate funding line items within a township's budget for fire services and EMS. There is limited funding for both services, which can lead to competition for budget dollars. Separate funding for these line items could allow each group to receive a dedicated dollar amount for much-needed equipment and training.
As a former county commissioner and now state legislator, I understand the challenges of keeping taxes low while providing quality government services. I believe this new law strikes a balance by giving counties more flexibility in how they use their local income tax dollars to provide a more stable funding stream for EMS and fire service.
I'm incredibly grateful for all our public safety and emergency responders, like those at the Monticello Fire Department, and the sacrifices they and their families make in order to protect our communities. I look forward to continuing to find solutions to ensure our communities are safe and our critical services are supported.
If you have any questions about legislation from this session or if you need help navigating state government, please reach out to me at H16@iga.in.gov or 317-234-9447.
NOTE: Culp represents House District 16,which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.