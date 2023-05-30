More support

State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) (fourth from left) and State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso) (third from the left) visit the Monticello Fire Station Friday, May 12, 2023. This session, Culp supported legislation giving counties more options for support local fire, EMS services.

 Provided

Recently, I visited the Monticello Fire Department, which is the only paid, full-time fire department in House District 16, and these firefighters double as paramedics and provide ambulance services to the city of Monticello, several townships and parts of neighboring Carroll County. While this department, and many others across the state, provide critical services, it's clear that stable funding for EMS and fire service continues to be a struggle for many counties. That's why I supported legislation this session to expand opportunities for counties to address their needs.

Under current law, only counties that provide EMS for all local units in the county and pay 100% of the costs to provide those services can adopt an EMS local income tax, which can go up to .2%. To help more counties, like White County, direct stable funding to local EMS service, I authored legislation, which was ultimately included in House Enrolled Act 1454 and signed into law by the governor, to remove this high bar and allow any county to adopt an EMS local income tax, which could help with staffing and equipment needs. Under the new law, the maximum rate remains unchanged, and the revenue must be used solely for the purposes of covering EMS costs.

Tags