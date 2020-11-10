RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer’s downtown district will feature new Christmas lights this holiday season.
The city government, the Jasper Newton Foundation and Main Street Rensselaer have pooled their monies to purchase 14 5-foot lighted snowflakes to decorate main street.
Each fancy-forked snowflake includes 90 light bulbs.
The total cost of the project is $15,336 and includes the snowflake light fixtures, 14 gauge string for each light, extra light bulbs and other equipment needed to affix the lights to poles.
The Rensselaer City Council has agreed to provide $5,168 from its public relations fund to the project, with the Foundation providing over $668 and Main Street Rensselaer contributing $2,500. The Jasper County Tourism Commission provided $7,000 to the cost through a grant.
The lights will be affixed to poles by the city’s street department sometime after Thanksgiving. They will stay up through the New Year holiday.
Members of the street department shared that the usual banners and decorations are in rough shape after being used year after year. It is the department’s hope that the current decorations will slowly replace the damaged lights over the next 2-3 seasons to create a “grand light show.”
“The goal of adding to the current offerings is to bring back some nostalgia and create joy at the end of what has been a most difficult year for students, workers and local businesses,” Main Street officials said in its grant application for the lights. “We also want to create a big of competition to compel families to drive and visit our fantastic lights display in Rensselaer — supporting downtown local businesses.”
REMC and Jasper County will continue to light the large evergreen tree on the Courthouse Square prior to the Christmas holiday. Main Street hopes to expand space on the square as well as along the brick streets and gazebo in partnership with the county.
Mayor Steve Wood also reminded city residents that a Veterans Day service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Weston Cemetery. Dan Lewandowski, who served in the Navy from 1970-74, will be guest speaker with Wood serving as Master of Ceremonies. Father Joshua Bennett of St. Augustine Church will give the invocation.
The Rensselaer American Legion and the Rensselaer VFW Post will participate as well.
Wood said this will be a drive-in ceremony and those in attendance can sit in their cars. A few chairs will be provided for those wanting to get closer to the ceremony.
Residents who attend are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing of six feet or more.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no meal served this year after the ceremony.
The council also approved a resolution to distribute the CARES Act public safety and health payroll to city officers and dispatchers working during the pandemic. The money provides reimbursement to the police department’s payroll.
The city also opened supply bids for unleaded gas, diesel fuel and tires and tubes and basic repair services for city vehicles. Seres Solutions had the lone bid on the diesel fuel and unleaded gas and Wonderland Tire bid on the city’s needs for tire and basic repair.
A small committee of city employees Jerry Lockridge and Andy Daniels and councilman Ernest Watson will review the bids before making a recommendation to the council next month.
City council members also approved the utilities’ request to upgrade its meter reading capabilities ahead of the new year.
The cost will be $24,365, which includes software upgrades, a new Intron meter box used in reading gas and electric meters and training on the new equipment. The money is currently in the budget for the city’s four utilities.
After 2021, the city will be unable to get parts for its current meter readers since they will be obsolete.
The new equipment uses a bluetooth device that connects to a tablet. Once a meter is read, it stores the information in the Intron meter box.