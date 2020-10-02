PORTER COUNTY — Porter County Judge Mary Harper and the parties involved in a lawsuit filed by the Jasper Newton Foundation in August 2018 have been busy throughout the summer with attorneys changing for the defendants, sanctions against former Judge Robert Monfort and his attorney and a new defendant added to the mix.
In August 2018, the Jasper Newton Foundation filed a lawsuit against Robert Monfort and his law office, and his legal assistant Terri Hardin after they realized a will leaving the bulk of Rose Jeannette Nagel’s estate to the foundation for various charitable contributions had been changed, leaving Hardin the estate.
The foundation suit alleged Hardin and Monfort had used undue influence over Nagel before she passed in March 2017, with Hardin taking the role of guardian and personal representative of the estate.
Numerous court proceedings and filings over the past two years have revealed Hardin and Monfort had taken funds from Nagel’s estate.
Monfort resigned from practicing law in June after a disciplinary hearing was filed with the Indiana Supreme Court for unethical handling of this estate and another unrelated estate.
Hardin’s attorney, Michael Riley, removed himself as Hardin’s attorney on June 1, with Newton County attorney Harry Falk taking over the case. Falk, in July, asked to be removed from the case stating the original will has disappeared, to which he could become a potential witness.
Information included in this motion says Hardin stated the original will was left “in care of Riley,” and his administrative assistant believes the original will was left in Riley’s files, which were picked up by Hardin to “courier” to Falk.
It states Hardin “affirms” she does not have the original will of Rose Jennette Nagel and the last time she saw it was when she left it with Riley. Falk states he and his administrative assistant searched through the files and did not find this will, and neither of them had seen it.
Falk called the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission in search of a copy of the will that Riley had been requested to send to them, but which they also did not have. There appears to be no copy of the “original will.”
Falk’s request asks the judge to either allow him to withdraw as Hardin’s attorney or to find that his disqualification would be a “substantial hardship” on her because she would then have to hire a third attorney.
Monfort and his attorney at the time, Vincent Antaki, were sanctioned by Harper in June for “misleading the court,” when in response to the foundation’s complaint,
Monfort said no money had been taken from the estate, which was not true.
A hearing on the attorney fees to be reimbursed to Charitable Allies is scheduled for Oct. 9 at the Porter County court of Judge Harper in Valparaiso. The case was moved to her court after both Jasper County judges recused themselves from presiding over the lawsuit.
In September, Harper ruled in the foundation’s favor in adding Hardin’s husband, Jesse Hardin, to the suit as a defendant.
Since the beginning, the foundation’s attorney has asked for copies of bank accounts that were set up with Nagel’s funds, which were valued at over $700,000. In court filings, Jesse Hardin is named because he would not allow the bank information to be released because his name is also on the accounts. Court papers state he “knowingly benefitted from Teri’s alleged wrongdoing, interfered with the foundation’s efforts to conduct discovery and assisted Teri in depleting the estate’s assets.”
The filings also state Teri Hardin has purchased a 1966 Chevy Chevelle SS, a classic car valued at $78,400, for her husband, for which the foundation attorney alleges she used estate funds.
On Sept. 28, Harper granted the motion stating the foundation met the criteria for inclusion of the new defendant stating, “For instance, the foundation brought a claim for deception against Teri, and intends to bring these claims agains Jesse as well. Additionally, the foundation alleged Teri misapplied estate funds. Similarly, the foundation intends to allege Jesse wrongfully accepted these funds. This presents a common question of law or fact: to establish the latter, the foundation will have to prove the former.”
This she said is appropriate to adding Jesse Hardin as a defendant in the case.
Antaki stepped down as Monfort’s attorney in September, and a new lawyer has stepped in. The new lawyer, Sam Zabaneh, requested the Oct. 9 hearing be
continued until Oct. 19, since he hasn’t had time to do his due diligence in regards to the foundation’s attorney fees and costs stemming from the extra work in motions
due to the initial claim that none of the funds from the estate had been used.
Harper allowed him until Oct. 12 to respond to the Memorandum in Support of Attorney’s Fees and Expenses filed in September.
Harper questioned why Antaki waited until September to remove himself from the case.
“For starters, this conflict of interest should have been evident to Counsel and Monfort, himself an attorney, as early as July 13, 2020 when this court ordered sanctions in the first place,” she wrote. “Moreover, it should have come as no surprise that the foundation would submit documents to establish its attorney’s fees and costs.”
All other motions set for Oct. 9 will be heard on that date.