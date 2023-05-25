I look around our town and see some of the oldest buildings in Rensselaer are the four downtown churches! History records that Trinity United Methodist Church was the first church established in Rensselaer. They recently celebrated their 175th anniversary. St. Augustine, First Presbyterian, and First Christian have also been established over one hundred years.
While they have some things in common and in some things they vary, one thing is for certain: they have all changed over time. They have not been around forever. They have all changed over time. Buildings across our great state and our country would all have the same common trait: they are created, not eternal. Even the great cathedrals and buildings of Europe, Asia and the Far East have not been around every yesterday known to mankind. Landmarks, too. They are even older and far more encompassing of the globe are still said to have an origin and have also changed and changed and changed and changed again over time.
No person, place, thing, thought, or idea can claim to have always existed or never to have changed. But there is One that can stand alone, apart from all Creation; the Creator. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever (Hebrews 13:8). He is just as All Powerful now as He was in the beginning when He made the heavens and the earth, and He will still be the same All Mighty God when He returns to Earth. (Make no mistake, have no misunderstanding, HE WILL RETURN.) He is just as All Knowing today as any day, week, month, season, year, thought or nanosecond you ever want to consider in the past or in the future yet to come; because He never changes. He is just at present today as He was the day He said, “Let there be light and there was light,” because He promised “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.” He is the truth so He cannot lie.
The same God that created everything we love and admire is available to you today. He spoke the galaxies into their exact place at just the right time and He can speak peace and love and grace into your ‘galaxy’ today. He has made lakes, rivers, seas and oceans. He has parted them, calmed them and walked on them. He can calm or part or dry up the troubled river of your life. Or He can bring rain in your ‘dry and thirsty land.’ He fed numerous folks numerous times and He can feed you and yours whatever you need. He can feed you physically, spiritually and emotionally. He has healed and He can again. He has strengthened and sustained and He always will. He has raised the dead and still has the power to do it again.
What do you need from the Good Shepherd? What do you need from the Great I Am? What do you need from the One who is the same, yesterday, today and forever? He says, “Ask, and I will answer. Cry out to Me and I will show you great things.” (Jeremiah 33:3) Just like He always has. Just like He always will.