religious row heading
Misty

I look around our town and see some of the oldest buildings in Rensselaer are the four downtown churches! History records that Trinity United Methodist Church was the first church established in Rensselaer. They recently celebrated their 175th anniversary. St. Augustine, First Presbyterian, and First Christian have also been established over one hundred years.

While they have some things in common and in some things they vary, one thing is for certain: they have all changed over time. They have not been around forever. They have all changed over time. Buildings across our great state and our country would all have the same common trait: they are created, not eternal. Even the great cathedrals and buildings of Europe, Asia and the Far East have not been around every yesterday known to mankind. Landmarks, too. They are even older and far more encompassing of the globe are still said to have an origin and have also changed and changed and changed and changed again over time.

Tags