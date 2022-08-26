INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers should be on the lookout for an additional automatic taxpayer refund thanks to a new law supported by State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica).

Individual filers will receive $200, or $400 for a married couple filing jointly. Negele said unlike Washington, D.C., Indiana is responsibly using the state’s surplus, which experienced higher-than-anticipated revenue collections, to return $1 billion to taxpayers.

