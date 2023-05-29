Bill now law

Gov. Eric Holcomb (seated, center) ceremonially signs legislation sponsored by State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) (seated, right) into law to expand Medicaid recipients' access to long-acting reversible contraception like IUDs and implants Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Joining Negele for the ceremonial signing were various state, local and industry leaders.

 By Stefan Welsh

INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of bills expanding and increasing Hoosier women's access to contraceptives are now law, according to State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica).

House Enrolled Act 1568, which was co-authored by Negele and recently ceremonially signed into law, allows pharmacists to prescribe birth control pills, patches and rings as long as the woman is 18 years or older and completes a self-screening. 

