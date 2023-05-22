RENSSELAER — U.S. Navy veteran and former Navy Seal Michael Schwartz will be introduced as guest speaker at the annual Memorial Day services in Rensselaer on Monday, May 29 at Weston Cemetery.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the cemetery’s new section adjacent to Brookside Park.
Mayor Steve Wood will serve as Master of Ceremonies, with Rensselaer Central High School student Luke Housman to sing the National Anthem.
Also on hand will be Al Christopher, Commander with the VFW Post 1279; Ed Jones, Commander with American Legion Post 29; and Father Joshua Bennett of Saint Augustine Catholic Church in Rensselaer and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Remington, who will provide the opening prayer and the benediction and closing prayer.
Members of the Legion and the VFW Honor Guards will conduct the laying of the wreath and the playing of Taps at the conclusion of the ceremony.
Wreaths will also be laid at Memory Gardens Cemetery and Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Following the ceremony at Mount Calvary Cemetery, those in attendance are welcome to lunch with members of the American Legion Post 29 at 1565 N. McKinley Avenue in Rensselaer.
Judge Potter guest of the DeMotte Legion
DeMOTTE — Jasper County Judge John D. Potter will serve as guest speaker at this year’s Memorial Day ceremony at the DeMotte’s American Legion on Monday, May 28.
Potter will address the crowd starting at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 440 building. He serves as judge of the 30th Judicial Circuit of Indiana.
Prior to that, the American Legion Post 440 Honor Guard will present the colors and conduct services at the Catholic Cemetery at 8:30 a.m., the Holland Cemetery at 9 a.m., the DeMotte Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., the Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village at 10 a.m. and at the Veteran Plaza in downtown DeMotte at 10:30 a.m.
All times are approximate.
A 21-gun salute to honor all veterans will be held following the ceremony at the Legion.
Members of the community are invited to attend.