Ready to serve

The May 29 Memorial Day services will culminate with a 21-gun salute and Taps.

RENSSELAER — U.S. Navy veteran and former Navy Seal Michael Schwartz will be introduced as guest speaker at the annual Memorial Day services in Rensselaer on Monday, May 29 at Weston Cemetery.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the cemetery’s new section adjacent to Brookside Park.