RENSSELAER — Navy veteran and former Navy Seal Michael Schwartz was this year’s guest speaker at Rensselaer’s Memorial Day gathering at Weston Cemetery Monday.
Schwartz was introduced to a crowd of around 70 that participated in the singing of the National Anthem before being led in prayer by St. Augustine Catholic Church and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish of Remington Father Joshua Bennett.
Mayor Steve Wood served as master of ceremonies.
Schwartz told the crowd that he had a speech prepared, but changed his mind prior to the event. Instead, he recalled a story of a friend named Robert, who was shot during a mission overseas.
Schwartz ensured his friend as they rushed from the scene that he would be able to survive, but Robert would eventually succumb to his wounds. Before Robert — who was called “Cheese” by fellow soldiers because his mom would send a care package that included cheese and the cheese would turn rancid — died from his wounds, he presented Schwartz with a necklace he always wore.
Schwartz said he teased “Cheese” about the necklace, but has not taken it off since the day his friend died.
“There’s not a day I don’t feel this chain and think about Robert,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz added that he hopes people pause to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on a day designed for that purpose.
“People went to war for us to live the freedom that we have,” he said. “That’s the ultimate price you can pay for your country.”
Special guests at the annual Memorial Day event, which has been held at the new addition to Weston Cemetery for the past few years, were VFW Post 1279 Commander Al Christopher and VFW members and American Legion Post 29 Commander Ed Jones and Post members. Christopher and Jones placed a wreath near a memorial dedicated to veterans prior to a 21-gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”
According to city records, there are 178 Civil War veterans, 30 Korean Conflict veterans, 17 Spanish-American War veterans, 20 Vietnam vets, seven War of 1812 soldiers, 189 World War I veterans and 238 World War II veterans buried at Weston Cemetery.