WHEATFIELD, Ind. — Wheatfield Elementary School will have a new principal beginning the 2021-2022 school year. The current principal, Cathryn Vollmer is retiring, and WES will be led by David Myers.
Myers is a 2008 Kankakee Valley High School graduate. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Purdue North Central in 2012 and continued on to receive his Master’s degree in Leadership and Supervision from Ball State University in 2017.
Myers has been employed at KV Schools since 2012 serving as a fifth-grade teacher, and more recently as the Title One Director.
“Early on in my career as a fifth-grade teacher at Kankakee Valley Intermediate School, I realized that I wanted to not only be an advocate for kids, but also for the great educators, support staff, and all who care for our students,” stated Myers. “ I was blessed to work with and be supported by great administrators during my time in the classroom and as Title One Director. Becoming the next WES Principal is a dream come true.”
As a KV graduate himself, Myers goes on to say “The Wheatfield community has a special place in my heart. There are amazing people that raise great kids in this community. The KV School District and those who live here have caring hearts and love for their neighbors that is second-to-none. Our staff at WES are the beating heart for student success. They love our kids as if they were their own. I am blessed because I get to sit in the front row and witness this love every single day and support the great people that create this beautiful culture.”
Myers is excited about this new endeavor.
“I look forward to learning more about WES through the lens of an administrator,” Myers added. “I look forward to sitting in classrooms to watch the best practices in education. I look forward to walking through the halls and hearing our students say, ‘This is the best day of my life.’ I look forward to overcoming the challenges and witnessing the growth of the Kankakee Valley School Corporation. I look forward to continuing to be a player in a school district that my wife and I cannot wait to send our own kids to someday.”